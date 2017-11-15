MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Amazon Book Store Coming To Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ironically, the online giant that many cite as the reason for so many brick-and-mortar book stores going out of business is bringing a real, live book store of its own to Maryland.

Amazon Books will soon be opening its doors in Bethesda, according to a report in Bethesda Magazine. The location is 4860 Bethesda Avenue.

Similar stores have been opened in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington state.

On its website, Amazon says three stores are “coming soon,” in Bethesda, the Georgetown neighborhood of D.C. and Austin, Texas.

News of the store’s opening is coming just in time for Bethesda book lovers because a Barnes & Noble nearby is closing its doors at the end of the year.

