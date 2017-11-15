MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office To Host Critical Incident Preparedness Training For Local Church Leaders

Filed Under: Carroll County, Carroll County Public Safety Training Center, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will be heading a training seminar on Critical Incident Preparedness for local church leaders.

Wednesday’s event comes after a mass shooting took place on November 5 at a church in Sutherland, Texas when a shooter opened fire on parishioners killing 25 people and an unborn child. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.

The two-hour event will cover topics such as incident planning, situational awareness, and response.

The training will be conducted at the Carroll County Public Safety Training Center at 50 Kate Wagner Road in Westminster. The event will start at 1 p.m..

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch