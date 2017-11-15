Carroll County Sheriff’s Office To Host Critical Incident Preparedness Training For Local Church Leaders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will be heading a training seminar on Critical Incident Preparedness for local church leaders.
Wednesday’s event comes after a mass shooting took place on November 5 at a church in Sutherland, Texas when a shooter opened fire on parishioners killing 25 people and an unborn child. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.
The two-hour event will cover topics such as incident planning, situational awareness, and response.
The training will be conducted at the Carroll County Public Safety Training Center at 50 Kate Wagner Road in Westminster. The event will start at 1 p.m..
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook