Millions Expected To Travel By Air For Thanksgiving Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Millions are expected to take to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Millions across America will pack airports for Thanksgiving travel and some are already getting a jump start.

About 30,000 to 40,000 flyers are expected to leave out of BWI everyday leading up to Thanksgiving.

Officials say there are ways to avoid chaos and confusion before you get to the gate.

“I’m traveling alone for the first time and it’s been kind of hard, but it’s been really easy in this airport,” traveler Leann Ketchel said.

Officials warn passengers to arrive early, check your bags and getting in and out of BWI will be less hectic on the roads.

“I got everything packed up and everything ready,” traveler Timothy Williams said. “I know I can’t bring in liquids. Everything is compressed down.”

TSA agents say some flyers also bring along part of their Thanksgiving meals. While some foods are OK to carry on, TSA warn most of it should be checked.

“If you’re ever unsure if something is a liquid, gel or aerosol, the rule of thumb is; if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it’s considered a liquid gel,” said Lisa Farbstein of TSA.

TSA says items like pies, dry stuffing and more are safe to bring on board. Large liquids like wine, cranberry sauce, jam and jellies need to be checked.

Officials say it’s a good idea to put any food and gifts inside a checked bag.

Dropping and picking up loved from the airport will also be easier. Drivers can get an hour free to park in the daily parking garage.

Fifty new spaces have also been added in the cell phone lot and commercial drivers can pick up passengers on the upper level.

“We want to have our customers our passengers and local motorists coming to the airport to be able to get in and out very easily,” said Jonathan Dean of BWI.

Flyers are also reminded personal electronics larger than cell phones must now be screened.

The Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving are usually the busiest travel days.

