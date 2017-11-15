Weather Blog: The Sun Peaks Out of The Clouds Today

Hi Everyone!

OK, let’s try this again. All day yesterday it just stayed gray. We present the forecast and then, after shift, (just like you), we wait to see that outlook work out. Sometimes the Earth changes it’s mind. Such was the case yesterday. We never got that promised mix of clouds and some sun. Life happens.

Today we should all hope the forecast tanks.

This day is starting sunny. It will, as an Easterly flow sets up, get cloudy. And then as a front approaches from the West, get wet. That will be tonight. Clearing tomorrow. And the slide into mid-November goes on with no “big weather” coming to us. There will be a chill down next week but the deep Winter cold of late last week is not going to happen. Yet.

T minus one week, and one day, until Thanksgiving.

One day closer to Spring–LOL!!!

MB!

