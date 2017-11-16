Police: Baltimore Detective Dead After Being Shot In The Head, Suspect Still At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 43-year-old Baltimore Police detective has died after being shot in the head in west Baltimore Wednesday night.

Detective Sean Suiter, a former Navy officer, was pronounced dead at noon Thursday, according to Shock Trauma doctors.

They spoke at a press conference along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Suiter was a father of five and an 18-year veteran of the force, according to Davis.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the 900 Block of Bennett Place while the detective was investigating a 2016 murder in the neighborhood with a partner.

When Suiter approached a suspicious man, the man opened fire, police say. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was placed on life support and then pronounced dead today.

There is a $69,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.

“We will find the person responsible for this ridiculous, absurd, unnecessary loss of life,” Davis said. “The shooter knows what he did and he knows who he did it to… $69,000 is the reward that is being offered to anyone with information that can help us solve this case. It shouldn’t take 69 cents. We are absolutely certain that the community will step up again and stand with the Baltimore Police Department to bring this heartless, ruthless, soulless killer to justice.”

Pugh reiterated her sentiments from a Wednesday night press conference at Thursday’s conference.

She asked people to pray for Suiter’s wife, his children, and the city.

“Violence in this city is out of control and I think [City Council President] Jack Young said it best last night, I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. We need to stop the violence.”

