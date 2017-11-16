Slain Baltimore Detective Was A Husband, Father Of 5, Friend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The 43-year-old Baltimore police detective who was shot and killed Wednesday night was a husband, a father and a friend.

Detective Sean Suiter died at Shock Trauma, where family came all the way from Florida to be by his side before he died.

Police commissioner Kevin Davis said a gunman ended “a beautiful life.”

The 18-year police veteran also served the country as a Navy officer.

“Detective Suiter suffered a single gun shot wound to his head. Unfortunately that wound was a fatal wound,” said. Dr. Deborah Stein, chief of Trauma at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said detective Suiter was from Washington, D.C., but met his wife in Baltimore. He leaves behind five children. The mayor also said the youngest is just 14.

“And again I️ ask the city of Baltimore to Please pray for this family, a strong family, a police officer who gave his life doing his duty,” Pugh said.

Commissioner Davis described Suiter as a popular “go-getter.” Some of the same surgeons who tried to save his life, also called him a friend.

“We consider the Baltimore Police Department very much part of our family, we knew detective Suiter,” Stein said. “He will be in fact sorely missed.”

The Fraternal Order of Police said they are grieving this loss and in some of their final words to a fallen comrade, they said “rest in peace, brother. We will take it from here.”

The mayor said the family is in shock, but they have incredible support.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook