Eddie Murray Field Opens With The Help Of The Ripken Foundation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray was honored Wednesday afternoon with a baseball field bearing his name.

The artificial turf field was part of the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation Project, as a gift to Baltimore’s City School System. The field sits behind James Mosher Elementary School.

The field will be used for after-school programming, in addition to James Mosher baseball, the oldest continuously operating African-American youth baseball league in the country. Officials say these programs will help keep kids safe by providing a positive outlook, mentorship opportunities, and a variety of activities  that teaches life skills.

The field features dugouts, a backstop, and a digital scoreboard.

Since 2009, the Ripken Foundation has created 74 ballparks across the country in 21 states. 12 of these ballparks are in Maryland.

