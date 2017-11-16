BREAKING WJZ: $64K Reward For ID Of Suspect Who Shot Cop In West Baltimore

Maryland Woman Shot In Las Vegas Continues Miraculous Recovery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tina Frost, the Maryland woman who was shot in the Las Vegas Massacre has had successful facial reconstruction surgery according to her family.

The surgery took place at Johns Hopkins. Doctors were able to perform the first procedure for her eye. More surgeries are expected to take place.

Recently, Tina was seen walking with the help of hospital aides down the hallway.

The surgery comes over a month after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history as 58 people were killed and another 500 were injured. The shooting happened during the annual Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

