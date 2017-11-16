Shelter-In-Place For Baltimore Neighborhood, Search For Gunman Who Shot Officer Continues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shelter-in-place is in effect for an entire neighborhood of west Baltimore as police continue their search for a gunman who shot a detective Wednesday afternoon.

This shelter-in-place means no one is allowed to come into the Harlem Park neighborhood and no one is allowed out until everything is cleared. The order even applied to a school bus, as a driver was told Thursday morning to turn around at the police perimeter.

Also Thursday morning, police were using megaphones at the scene to try and track down the shooter. Officers have been in the neighborhood since Wednesday at dusk, looking for the suspect from the air and from the ground.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the 900 Block of Bennett Place while the detective was investigating a murder in the neighborhood with a partner.

When he approached a suspicious man, the man opened fire, police say. After the shooting, the officer was taken to Shock Trauma where doctors say he is in grave condition on full life support. The officer is an 18-year veteran of the force. He is also a father of two.

There is a $64,000 reward for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.

Correction: Reward stands at $64,000 which includes $4,000 from @MCSMaryland. Text tips 443-902-4824, call 1-866-7LOCKUP, Dets 410-396-2100. pic.twitter.com/udlNHZSLlV — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) November 16, 2017

