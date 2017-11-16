Weather Blog: Heavy Winds Headed Our Way

Hi Everyone,

A beautiful start to this day. If you follow me on Twitter I tweet out the sunrise, from the “harborcam”, almost every morning. The past two days we have not only had a great pre-dawn, but an awesome full disc rising through some fair weather clouds for an inspiring view.

A good amount of Sun today but the headline has to be the wind that will amp up this afternoon. By the morning if there are any leaves still on trees you know those leafs were the fit ones. I can see winds of 12 to 25 mph with an occasional gust to 30.

As we have discussed a couple of times this week we are in a cycle of High Pressure building in, shoving warm air our way with a cold front, then, moving right through. Behind that front as high pressure, again builds in, the wind mechanism amps up. This will happen Saturday late afternoon, and Saturday night with rain. Then Sunday with that wind.

Bottom line is we are in a pretty good pattern as we move through mid November.

MB!

