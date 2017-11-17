Reward For Info On Baltimore Detective’s Killer Reaches $190,000

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The reward for information about a suspect who shot and killed a Baltimore Police detective Wednesday night has increased to $190,000.

Detective Sean Suiter, a former Navy officer, was pronounced dead at noon Thursday, according to Shock Trauma doctors.

The 43-year-old was a father of five, an 18-year veteran of the force and “a loved guy,” according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the 900 Block of Bennett Place while the detective was investigating a 2016 murder in the neighborhood with a partner.

Davis says the shooting happened in a vacant space between two row homes on the street.

When Suiter approached a suspicious man, the man opened fire, police say. It is unknown if they exchanged words.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was on full life support Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead Thursday at noon.

Davis urged the shooter to turn himself in, and anyone who might know him to come forward.

“He may be wounded,” Davis says. “There’s evidence that’s available to us right now that suggests that the suspect may have been wounded and we’re very interested in knowing if anyone, family, friends, we’re obviously searching emergency rooms and doctor’s offices, anyone who has an unexplained injury, we want those folks to pick up the phone as well and describe that to us. Anything can help.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh has asked people to pray for Suiter’s wife, his children, and the city.

“Violence in this city is out of control and I think [City Council President] Jack Young said it best last night, I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. We need to stop the violence.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook