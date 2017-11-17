MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Weather Blog: Cloudy Saturday Expected

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For your Saturday, expect clouds and milder air to move our way after a chilly start.

Some showers may move in during the afternoon, but more rain is expected at night.

By Sunday, clouds will quickly clear out, the wind will really pick up and dry things out.

Highs will be in the morning then fall during the afternoon.

Colder air but sunshine is on tap for Monday, Tuesday, a bit milder once again. A shower is possible early Wednesday, followed by a chilly but dry Thanksgiving!

Have a nice weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch