Weather Blog: Cloudy Saturday Expected

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For your Saturday, expect clouds and milder air to move our way after a chilly start.

Some showers may move in during the afternoon, but more rain is expected at night.

By Sunday, clouds will quickly clear out, the wind will really pick up and dry things out.

Highs will be in the morning then fall during the afternoon.

Colder air but sunshine is on tap for Monday, Tuesday, a bit milder once again. A shower is possible early Wednesday, followed by a chilly but dry Thanksgiving!

Have a nice weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook