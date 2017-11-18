MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Deputy Uses Taser On Student Fleeing Campus In Drug Arrest

Wicomico County, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore used a Taser on a high school student fleeing the campus during a drug investigation.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said the officer used the stun gun Friday because the student resisted arrest and because of concerns he might be armed.

Police say the 15-year-old Parkside High School student drew suspicion because he smelled like marijuana.

News outlets report the student ran from the building during a struggle with a deputy and was chased down in a parking lot.

Police say a bag of marijuana was found on the student. He is being charged with drug possession and resisting arrest and was released to his parents after a medical evaluation.

On Tuesday a teacher at Parkside was charged with selling drugs on school grounds.

