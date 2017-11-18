Police Searching For 3 Virginia Teens Missing For A Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find three missing and endangered teens from Virginia.
Ashley Lemus, 17, Breonia Thomas, 17, and Chamareya Wright, 18, left the Bristow area of Prince William County in the early morning hours of November 12.
The FBI and Prince William County Police Department are investigating, and they report the missing teens may be in a small SUV, possibly a 2007-2011 Honda CRV.
Authorities believe the missing teens have left Virginia.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these teens is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500 or the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or http://www.tips.fbi.gov.
