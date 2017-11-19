1 Hospitalized After Late Night Shooting In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the legs late Saturday night.
The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m., at the intersection of Ramsay St. and Parrish St.
Responding officers found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the legs.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.
