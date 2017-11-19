WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Much Of Maryland Until 3 p.m.

MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

1 Hospitalized After Late Night Shooting In Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the legs late Saturday night.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m., at the intersection of Ramsay St. and Parrish St.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the legs.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch