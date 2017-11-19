Fundraiser Held For Maryland Business Park Shooting Victim

HARVE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ)– One of the two men, injured during a deadly shooting at an Edgewood business, continues his long road to recovery.

Friends of Ed Sosa came together to help ease the financial burden on his family.

Sosa is one of two men who survived a deadly shooting rampage at Advanced Granite Solutions that killed three people.

“It feels good to go home and see my kids,” Sosa told WJZ after leaving Shock Trauma earlier this month.

Drafts, deserts and door prizes filled a banquet hall in Havre De Grace Sunday.

Scott Kunkel organized the event and says Sosa will need help for a while.

“Ed is a great man,” Kunkel said. “He’s got a long road of recovery. He’s going to be out for a while.”

The road, while longm appears to be getting somewhat smoother. Kunkel says he visited Sosa in the hospital just the other day and says he was anxious to leave.

“He’s a go-getter it’s hard to keep him down,” Kunkel said.

He also says Sosa is back home after being released from the hospital on Saturday after another surgery.

“Thanks to everybody, the wishes are coming through. The lord hears everybody’s prayers,” Sosa said last month.

Radee Prince, the man charged with the shooting, sits in a Delaware jail in connection with another shooting on the same day.

