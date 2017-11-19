Police To Break Down Perimeter In Neighborhood Where Officer Was Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department will be releasing the crime scene and breaking down its perimeter in the Harlem Park community where one of their officers was fatally shot Wednesday evening.

Police say they will release the scene Monday morning, as the search continues for the person who murdered Baltimore PD detective Sean Suiter.

There has been a massive police presence in the west Baltimore neighborhood since Wednesday, the night Suiter was shot in the head while on the job.

Police say their search for the person who shot Suiter relies on “the thoroughness of our investigation and our capacity to recover forensic, physical and other evidence.”

The reward for information about Suiter’s killer, who is still on the loose, has grown to $215,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook