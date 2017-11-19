Police: Student Arrested For Threat Made On Social Media Against Perry Hall Middle School

Filed Under: Baltimore County, Perry Hall Middle School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–  A Perry Hall Middle School student has been arrested for a threat that was posted on social media Sunday, according to Baltimore County police.

Police were notified of a social media post on Instagram, possibly threatening harm at Perry Hall Middle on Monday morning.

Detectives were able to identified the suspect as a student at Perry Hall Middle. Officers say the juvenile was arrested and will be charged.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no additional suspects involved.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at Perry Hall Middle School on Monday morning.​

