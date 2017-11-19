Volunteers Help Sort Through Trash Collected By Professor Trash Wheel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some people spent their Saturday sorting through trash for the chance to win some great prizes.

Volunteers from several organizations sorted through the waste gathered by Professor Trash Wheel.

The wheel pulls garbage from the waters surrounding Baltimore.

Tokens were hidden in the trash and could be redeemed for prizes at Peabody Heights Brewery, Baltimore in a Box, and Clearwater Mills.

Organizers say the waste gathered Saturday can be used in two ways.

“First, we’re going to separate out plastic bottles, which will be used to create floating wetlands in the Baltimore harbor, so it will actually provide habitats,” said one official with Professor Trash Wheel. “Second, we really just want to get an accurate count of what we are picking up, so that we can use it to educate our citizens and our elected officials about the types of trash that are polluting our harbor.”

Professor Trash Wheel, along with the original Mr. Trash Wheel, have collected more than 68,000 pounds of trash here in Baltimore.

