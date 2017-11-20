After Clearing Area Around Crime Scene Where Detective Was Killed, Police Re-Expand It

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — There was a quick turnaround Monday in the Harlem Park neighborhood where Baltimore Police detective Sean Suiter was killed last week.

After initially clearing the area around the crime scene where the 43-year-old was shot, which had been locked down since the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, police started expanding the scene again shortly after noon, according to WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Bennett Place while Suiter was investigating a 2016 murder in the neighborhood with a partner.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says it happened in a vacant space between two row homes on the street.

On Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland issued a statement questioning the length and intensity of the police presence in the neighborhood.

Police said Sunday that they’ve needed to keep the crime scene off limits to recover evidence and conduct a thorough investigation.

