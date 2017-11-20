Craft Beer Legislation Proposals Expected To Be Announced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Legislation proposals that could reform Maryland’s craft beer laws are expected to be announced on Monday.

Comptroller Peter Franchot will host press conferences in Baltimore and in Silver Spring. The press conference in Baltimore will be at 11 a.m. at the future site of the Union Collective. The announcement in Silver Spring will be at 3 p.m. at Denizens Brewing Company.

The proposals come after the findings of the Comptroller’s Reform on Tap Task Force, which held eight meetings during the summer and fall to get a better grasp of the state’s current laws and the impact on the craft brewing industry. The task force also looked at the challenges that lie ahead if regulations and laws are changed.

