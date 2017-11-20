Groundbreaking Ceremony To Take Place for New Northeast Area Elementary School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new Northeast area elementary school will be taking place Monday morning.

The 49 million dollar school will be in the Perry Hall/White Marsh area of Baltimore County. The school will have a state-rated capacity of 725 seats. It’s as Baltimore County Public Schools is in the middle of a 1 point 3 billion dollar Schools for Our Future capital plan to add capacity to support increasing enrollment and to improve facilities. The plan also speeds the process of air-conditioning all schools.

Charlene Behnke, the principal of the new school will be joined by BCPS Interim Superintendent Verletta White and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz for the ceremony.

The school will be open for students in the 2018-2019 school year.

