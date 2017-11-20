Ocean City Officer Saves A Seagull After Being Hooked

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ocean City officer goes above and beyond to save a seagull who had a hook in its leg.

The department posted the story on their Facebook page on Sunday saying it was hooked by a very large fishing lure. Thanks to a local fisherman who was able to distract the seagull using bait, the officer was able to safely remove the lure from the seagull’s leg.

The bird was taken to Tri-State Bird Rescue to receive additional care and antibiotics for the wound.

The police department says it’s important to be aware of all your fishing gear, how you dispose of it, and be aware of the animals in the environment in which the gear can affect. If you are at the beach in Ocean City and you see an animal in need of help, call the Animal Control Unit at 410-723-6600.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook