Port of Baltimore Handling More Cargo Than Any Previous Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore has handled 8,019,919 tons of general cargo at its public marine terminals through the first nine months of 2017.

The number crushes the previous nine-month calendar year mark from January through September in 2016. The port’s pace was led by containers which has had a 11 percent jump over its record year in 2016.

During the third quarter of 2017, the Port of Baltimore had a 15 percent jump in general cargo tons from the third quarter in 2016.

“The Port is a leading economic engine for the City of Baltimore and our state, and its continued success is further proof that Maryland is open for business. Our administration remains committed to ensuring that the Port remains one of the top ports in the nation,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

The Port of Baltimore was the fourth fastest-growing port in North America in 2016, with a 9.8 percent increase in the amount of cargo handled from the previous year. Its also been recognized as one of the most efficient ports in the U.S. for the last few years.

Business at the Port of Baltimore generates about 13,659 direct jobs, while 127,600 jobs in Maryland are related to Port activities.

