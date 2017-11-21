New State Audit Finds Baltimore City Community College Mismanaged Resources

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new state audit has found Baltimore City Community College mismanaged resources, contracts, and pay raises.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the audit looked at eight areas of concern documented over three years ending in November 2016, ranging from potentially criminal activity in contracting to giving unjustified raises to senior managers.

The school’s president and CEO Gordon F. May is disputing some of the findings. He says the school already had discovered and addressed others before the audit was released, including firing the employees responsible for the contracting problems.

The state legislative auditors found documented payments for phantom jobs which included a paid invoice for more than $21,000 in maintenance on a room and an HVAC system that do not exist.

Auditors have referred their findings to the criminal division of Maryland’s Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.

The audit findings come as the school’s enrollment plummeted by 40 percent between 2010 and 2015. The school has the lowest graduation rate among Maryland’s community colleges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook