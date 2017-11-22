Baltimore-Based Skateboard Company Offers Customers Unique Opportunity

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Black Friday kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season.

Now, a Baltimore-based company is “shredding” tradition, by creating a unique board-building experience for its customers.

Bustin Boards was launched in 2001 by Maryland native Ryan Daughtridge in his father’s barn in Hagerstown.

The company reported revenue of $4 million in 2012 and landed on Inc.’s list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies. Daughtridge, while living in New York, began commuting to his job on Wall Street via skateboard, a trend that led to increased sales for Bustin Boards.

“It’s incredibly unique beyond Baltimore,” says Marketing Director Josh Dunn. “There’s no where I know of where you can go to the skateboard factory and see how the board is made, who is painting it, actually get to meet them, see them.”

Bustin has been developing longboards and skateboards, offering personal service through their website and their Baltimore Flagship location at City Garage at 101 West Dickman Street.

“This is a retail experience where you can come and learn about skateboarding and get plugged into the community and get involved and get lessons and come skate with us,” says Dunn.

Bustin Boards has been shipping their skateboards to customers around the world. The Baltimore location is open 7 days a week, and if you don’t know how to skate, not to worry, they will teach you!

“We make skateboards for skateboarders,” says Dunn. “It doesn’t matter what you skate, how you skate, we’ve got a skate board for you, to maximize the fun you can possibly have. This is dream world and I get to come and play in it every day.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook