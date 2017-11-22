Baltimore And The Police Department Sued For Civil Rights Violations Of 15 People

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore police department and the city are being sued for significant civil rights violations of 15 individual residents. The suits are for physical assault, excessive force, and false arrest.

The lawsuits were filed in Federal Court on Tuesday. The complaints assert the City of Baltimore and the police department had an obligation to train and supervise officers to safeguard the constitutional rights of those they serve. In all 15 of the cases, the complaints say the defendants acted with intentional disregard to their rights.

The United States Department of Justice investigated the Baltimore Police Department for misconduct in 2016 and said the department routinely discriminated against blacks, repeatedly used excessive force, and are not adequately held accountable for misconduct.

“The evidence coming out of Baltimore concerning police misconduct is overwhelming. The unlawful acts of police while in the line of duty will continue to erode the public’s trust in law enforcement unless your elected officials not only demand change but make certain that it happens. The public deserves this and the good men and women in law enforcement need this,” said Attorney Conrad J. Benedetto.

A press conference concerning the lawsuit is expected to take place in Hunt Valley on Wednesday at 11 a.m..

