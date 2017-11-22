Police Searching For Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from home.
Kamar Thompson was last seen Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Biddle Street wearing a white t-shirt, a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
