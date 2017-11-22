Coast Guard Looks For 77-Year-Old Sailor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 77-year-old sailor has gone missing in Annapolis.

Eleanor Decasare was expected to arrive at the Hartge Yacht Yard in Galesville by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her son contacted the Coast Guard after he was unable to reach her and the yacht yard did not see her. He says she left from Eastport, Annapolis on a 37-foot sailboat named Tamara.

Anyone with information that may help the Coast Guard find Decesare or the sailboat is asked to call (410) 576-2673.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)