Coast Guard Looks For 77-Year-Old Sailor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 77-year-old sailor has gone missing in Annapolis.

Eleanor Decasare was expected to arrive at the Hartge Yacht Yard in Galesville by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her son contacted the Coast Guard after he was unable to reach her and the yacht yard did not see her. He says she left from Eastport, Annapolis on a 37-foot sailboat named Tamara.

Anyone with information that may help the Coast Guard find Decesare or the sailboat is asked to call (410) 576-2673.

