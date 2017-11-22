Police: No ‘Conspiracy’ In Murder Of Baltimore PD Detective

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say there is no conspiracy in the death of a Baltimore Police Department detective last week, and he was fatally shot following a struggle with the suspect.

One week after detective Sean Suiter’s murder, the Baltimore Police Department held a press conference Wednesday evening to update the public on their investigation into his murder.

Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis said Suiter was set to give testimony in a federal grand jury case as part of an incident that took place years ago involving Baltimore PD officers who were federally indicted earlier this year.

Davis has been told that Suiter was not the target of any ongoing criminal investigation, and there is no information that indicates Suiter was “anything other than a stellar detective, great friend, loving husband and dedicated father.”

Police say they have evidence of a struggle between Suiter and his killer, and that Suiter was killed with his own gun.

Police have said Suiter was shot at close range while investigating a triple homicide in west Baltimore.

A fundraiser for Suiter’s family has now raised more than $40,000, and Suiter’s funeral will happen next week.

