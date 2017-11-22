The Holiday Rush Is On For Thanksgiving Travel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday rush is in full swing, as Marylanders hit the roads and head to the airport for Thanksgiving travel.

An already busy travel day is expected to be even busier this year, as the number of people heading out of town this year is higher than it’s been in years.

If your Thanksgiving plans take you further than your own dinner table, plan for some holiday company.

Whether you’re on the roads, on the rails, or in the air.

“This is actually the largest travel volume for Thanksgiving since 2005,” said Ragina Averella, with AAA.

A record breaking number of travelers, with 51 million Americans leaving home for the holiday, including more than one million Marylanders.

Travelers are packing their passports, and their patience in security lines at BWI.

“I try to get here on time. If I’m here an hour early, I know I’m going to get through the line perfect,” said traveler James McNeal.

“Everybody’s trying to get home. Most people aren’t from this area typically, so it’s a little hard trying to get back,” said traveler Cameron Leathers-Clayborne.

Even so, both are braving the busiest day of the Thanksgiving rush.

And if you’re trading planes for trains, you’re in luck.

“We are adding extra trains and extra seats on trains throughout our national networks,” said Chelsea Kopta, Amtrak spokesperson.

Including at Penn Station.

So, whether you’re behind the wheel or leaving the driving to someone else, be ready to hurry up and wait.

If you’re already looking ahead to coming home after Thanksgiving, experts say your best bet is traveling after 9 p.m.

90 percent of people traveling this year will drive, according to AAA.

