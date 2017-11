BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Nice dry weather will continue into the start of the weekend. It will be cool for turkey day, but mainly sunny skies and light winds, will not feel so harsh.

A slight warm-up is coming for Friday and Saturday, followed by cooler air on Sunday.

A shower is possible on Saturday but not much is expected. Have a safe and joyous holiday.

