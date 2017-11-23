Congressman Elijah Cummings And Other Lawmakers Attend Town Hall On Tax Overhaul

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congressman Elijah Cummings and two other Democratic representatives will head to a town hall meeting in Baltimore to discuss the GOP’s overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

Representatives Cummings, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, and John Sarbanes all voted against the $1.5 trillion tax bill that was approved by the house on November 16.

The bill is now in the Senate and is a top priority for President Trump to pass by the end of the year. While the bill cuts taxes at first, taxes would rise in 2027 for anyone making less than $75,000.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report the legislation would lower federal income taxes for most Marylanders, but has the potential to raise taxes for a higher than normal share of state residents. This is because the bill limits state and local tax deductions intended to ensure filers are not taxed twice on the same income.

The forum will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Building on 101 N. Gay St..

