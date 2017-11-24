Police Searching For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect; Appears To Be 18 Years Old

Filed Under: Annapolis, Attempted Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Annapolis police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a bank Friday.

Officers say the suspect entered the Bank of America at 920 Bay Ridge Road around 4:46 p.m., where he then presented a note to a bank teller demanding money.

Bank employees then alerted police and the suspect fled without any money.

annapolis bank robbery 2 Police Searching For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect; Appears To Be 18 Years Oldannapolis bank robbery 3 Police Searching For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect; Appears To Be 18 Years Old

The suspect is described as a white man who appears to be 18 years old, according to investigators.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “NIKE” written on the front.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.  You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch