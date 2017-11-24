Police Searching For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect; Appears To Be 18 Years Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Annapolis police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a bank Friday.
Officers say the suspect entered the Bank of America at 920 Bay Ridge Road around 4:46 p.m., where he then presented a note to a bank teller demanding money.
Bank employees then alerted police and the suspect fled without any money.
The suspect is described as a white man who appears to be 18 years old, according to investigators.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “NIKE” written on the front.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook