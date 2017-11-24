Trump Supporters Confuse LeVar Burton With LaVar Ball Online

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump is feuding with LaVar Ball and LeVar Burton is taking the hit on Twitter.

Burton is an actor best known for playing Lt. La Forge in “Star Trek” on TV and film and for championing kids’ education through the “Reading Rainbow” series. Ball is the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, one of three student players recently arrested in China for shoplifting.

Trump tweeted that Ball was an “ungrateful fool” for not being more appreciative of presidential intervention in LiAngelo Ball’s case. Some of the president’s followers in turn attacked Burton on Twitter, with one calling him a “has been actor with a thief for a son.”

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Burton and Ball haven’t let the controversy interrupt their holiday plans — both tweeted Thanksgiving wishes to their followers Thursday.

From my fam to yours, Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 https://t.co/zG9MDYJPub pic.twitter.com/z18KYAgIuZ — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving, Y’all… — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 23, 2017

