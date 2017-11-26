Tobacco Companies Running Ads On Dangers Of Cigarettes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Normally, when you see an anti-smoking ad, it is from agencies that are trying to get people to stop smoking, but you will now see ads about the dangers of smoking from tobacco companies.

This comes after tobacco companies were court-ordered to run advertisements telling the truth about the dangers of cigarettes and secondhand smoke.

These advertisements began running Friday, and will continues for the next year.

Here are some of the messages of the ads:

  • Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans. Every day.
  • Smoking is highly addictive. Nicotine is the addictive drug in tobacco.
  • Secondhand smoke kills over 38,000 Americans each year.
  • There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.

