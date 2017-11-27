Maryland Schools Cancel Field Trips To Baltimore, Citing ‘Escalating Violence’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland school district has decided to stop planned field trips to Baltimore following “escalating violence” in the city.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports Carroll County Public Schools canceled field trips to Baltimore because of a recommendation from the county’s sheriff department because of “escalating violence.”

“In light of recent violence in the traditional tourist areas of the City, the Sheriff agrees that the best course of action is to temporarily suspend travel to Baltimore City venues,” sheriff’s department spokesman Cpl. Jonathan Light said in a statement.

An email was sent to parents on Wednesday that included the following explanation: “Due to escalating violence reported in Baltimore City, and consultation with law enforcement and Maryland Center for School Safety, we will not be sending any students on field trips to Baltimore City at this time.”

The district had a planned field trip for Westminster Elementary School third graders to the Maryland Science Center in the Inner Harbor, and the Francis Scott Key High School’s band was invited to the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade in Hampden on Sunday.

Both of those trips were canceled, and both schools cited the county’s new policy as the reason for the cancellations.

School officials in Anne Arundel, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Baltimore Counties said they have no plans to cancel field trips, according to The Sun.

