Bobcat Survives Being Hit By Car, Lodged In Grill For 50 Miles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bobcat is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Virginia after being hit by a car and getting stuck in its grill for a 50 mile trip on Thanksgiving.

Richmond Animal Care and Control says a woman hit the animal in Gloucester on her way to work in Richmond.

She didn’t know what she hit, however, and kept driving. When she parked, she found that it was a bobcat, and that the animal was still alive, and lodged in the grill of her car.

A police officer and a representative from Richmond Animal Care and Control sedated and freed it, taking it to the wildlife center to recover from the ordeal.

