State Highway Releases Funeral Procession Plans For Slain Baltimore Detective

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Highway officials are asking motorists to avoid the area that the funeral procession for Detective Sean Suiter will be traveling through Wednesday.

Motorists that do travel in the area that day will experience major delays, they say.

The procession is expected to depart Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries on Radecke Avenue in Baltimore between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., depending on the length of the service.

At that time, all mainlines of northbound I-95 will be closed, as well as access from northbound I-895 (Harbor Tunnel Thruway) and Moravia Road.

Motorists will be diverted into the northbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes and tolls will be waived.

Northbound I-95 traffic will have the option to exit at MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) or continue back onto mainline northbound I-95. As the procession passes, I-95 and I-895 will re-open to motorists and tolls will again for in force on the tolled lanes.

The procession, which may have thousands of police officers, will then move to the outer loop of I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) to northbound I-83 (Baltimore-Harrisburg Expressway) to Padonia Road to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Officer Suiter’s final resting place.

Access from ramps onto the outer loop of I-695 will be closed, including from southbound I-95. These access points will be closed in a rolling fashion. As the last of the procession passes, ramps will reopen to motorists.

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time. No suspect has been named and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Viewings are being held for Suiter today and tomorrow at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown.

