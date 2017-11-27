Hearing On Opioid Crisis To Take Place In Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore, Elijah Cummings, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The opioid crisis will take center stage at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday as lawmakers will address how to fight the epidemic.

The hearing will be held by Representative Elijah Cummings and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Cummings will help to examine the opioid epidemic and the recommendations of President Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

This year in Harford County, 320 people overdosed on opioids. Of those, 77 died. Overdoses are up 73 percent compared to last year. In total, the state of Maryland has had close to 1200 overdose deaths.

In March, Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the crisis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch