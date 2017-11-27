Man Charged With Attempted Murder For October Double Shooting

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting on Frederick Avenue in October.

Police say 24-year-old Derrick McNair, of the 2000 block of Hollins Street, was responsible for the shooting of a 22-year-old and 21-year-old on Oct. 21.

The men who were shot have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Officers arrested McNair at an apartment on Whirlwind Court on Friday. He is at Central Booking and has been denied bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch