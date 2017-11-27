Ocean City Sand Being Replenished For 2018 Summer Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer is months away, but there’s plenty of action going on in Ocean City, as crews work to replenish the beach so it’s ready for visitors next year.

The project got underway last month to deal with erosion caused by storms.

In order to enjoy the beach, the sand has to be there, but recent storms, rough waters and winds have caused some damage, by wiping away the sand.

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to turn the tide on erosion, as Ocean City fuels Maryland’s economy.

“Our administration is doing everything that we can to encourage more people to use their vacation days to come to Maryland and spend time at our beautiful Ocean City beaches,” Hogan said.

The Army Corps of engineers are helping to replenish the beach. Since last month, crews have been dredging sand from the ocean and pumping it back on the beach.

“This project has prevented more than $900 million in damages to Ocean City, to everything we hold dear to our economy but also the public infrastructure,” said Colonel Edward Chamerlayne of the Baltimore District Commander of Army Corps of Engineers.

So far 900,000 cubic yards of sand have been replenished, officials say. About the size of 275 Olympic size swimming pools or filling up the entire Empire State Building in New York with sand.

The project is set to be completed by the start of the 2018 summer season.

The project will cost nearly $13 million.

