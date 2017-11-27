Kids Get To Enjoy New Playground With The Man Whom It’s Named After

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A playground made possible by T. Rowe Price is named for a west Baltimore resident who believes in giving back to his neighborhood.

On Monday, Harlem Park pre-schoolers in the Catholic Charities Head Start Program got to enjoy their brand new playground with the man the playground is named for.

Vernon Reid grew up in west Baltimore and became a T. Rowe Price executive known for his generosity and commitment to helping others reach their potential.

“I’ve been blessed to have people who saw something in me I didn’t see in myself,” Reid said.

Reid still lives in west Baltimore, where he says kids face daily challenges of environmental stress.

“Kids are pretty stressed because of violence and incarcerated parents,” he said. “We need to go back to the adage that it takes a neighborhood to raise these kids. We need the neighborhood involvement, the parents involved, the schools involved, definitely the city involved, to make sure these kids have a safe place to learn.”

This playground is enclosed on the Catholic Charities Head Start property, away from the street.

Phyllis Davis, Catholic Charities education coordinator says that’s a comfort.

“I feel that they’re safe in this particular area because they’re in a courtyard, so I feel pretty secure having them outdoors,” she said.

Reid says these kids have a lot of potential.

“We have a lot of people in Baltimore with potential, they just need opportunity and exposure,” he said. “I got the opportunity and exposure other people didn’t get.”

The playground was donated by T. Rowe Price, and the dedication to Reid was kept as a surprise.

