WATCH WJZ TOMORROW AT 11 A.M.: The Tribute to Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter

Stolen Cars Headed To Africa Recovered At Port Of Baltimore

Filed Under: Port Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Border protection agents say three stolen cars, including two luxury 2017 models, have been recovered at the Port of Baltimore, where they were to be shipped to Africa.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Tuesday Baltimore is one of the nation’s busiest import/export ports for new and used car and other vehicles. The cars are a 2017 Infiniti QX80 stolen in Baltimore; a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado High Country stolen in Leesburg, Virginia; and a 2015 Honda Accord stolen in Chicago.

Authorities say two of the cars were headed to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and one to Lagos, Nigeria.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch