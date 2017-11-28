Police Arrest Teen Accused Of Armed Carjacking In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Monday.

Da’quan Johnson has been charged as an adult in the case. He is being held without bond on charges of armed carjacking, conspiracy to commit armed carjacking, armed robbery, handgun violations, and assault.

The 51-year-old female victim told police that she was driving her 2016 BMW in the 1200 block of Key Highway, when she was hit from behind by another vehicle.

There were three males in the other vehicle, and after showing concern for the victim, they then forced her out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the scene in the two vehicles.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect, and members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) began searching for the stolen vehicle.

RATT officers arrested Johnson later that same day, and reportedly found the key to the stolen BMW in his pocket while arresting him.

Police also report finding several other vehicles that had been taken in recent armed carjackings.

