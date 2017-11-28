University of Maryland, College Park Releases Protocol For Hate-Bias Incidents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Months after a white former University of Maryland, College Park student was charged with fatally stabbing a black Bowie State student, a protocol has been released on how to handle hate-biased incidents.

The school defines a hate-biased incident as an expression of hate or bias against a particular group, or towards an individual because of their membership in that group. These incidents range from acts considered to be offensive to actions that cause harm.

As for hate crimes, the school says it’s “a criminal act (against person or property) that is motivated, in whole or

in part, by the offender’s hate or bias towards a particular individual or group because of

membership in that group (as defined by law).

The protocol tell students a report of a hate-biased incident will be taken by police and the Title IX office as soon as it’s received. A review of the incident will then take place within 48 hours.

It also says an ODI Hate-Bias Coordinator will consult with people affected by the hate-biased incident and formulate an action plan in coordination with a Hate-Bias Response Team.

In May, Army Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III, a Bowie State student was visiting friends at the University of Maryland when police say 22-year-old Sean Urbanski approached them near a university bus stop. Urbanski faces hate crime charges.

More recently in October, 52-year-old Ronald Alford, Sr. was charged for spray-painting a Swastika on a trash cart at the College Park campus. Other racially-motivated incidents over the past two years include a noose that was discovered in a fraternity house and white supremacist posters that were glued around campus.

