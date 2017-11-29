1 Dead In Vacant Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed that one person is dead after crews extinguished a fire at a vacant house Wednesday night.
City fire officials say they responded to a fire at a vacant house in the 3000 block of Rayner Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Crews were able to put the fire out after about 10-12 minutes of the call.
A person believe to be a man, was found dead inside the home, fire officials say.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook