Congressman Elijah Cummings Asks FBI Director To Make Slain Baltimore Cop Investigation ‘Top Priority’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Rep. Elijah Cummings asked the FBI director Wednesday to make the investigation into slain Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter “a top priority.”

The Baltimore Sun reports that Cummings and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus held a closed-door meeting with FBI Director Christopher Wray to discuss an August report by the bureau.

“I asked him that they use every resource available and do everything in their power to assist the Baltimore police in this investigation and make it a top priority,” Cummings told the Sun.

Baltimore detective Sean Suiter was laid to rest Wednesday, just two weeks after he was fatally shot while on the job in West Baltimore.

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

