Police-Involved Shooting In South Baltimore; Officer Shot In Hand

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police confirmed that a police officer has been shot in the hand in Cherry Hill Wednesday night.

Authorities confirmed the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Bridgeview Road.

The condition of the officer hasn’t been released at this time, but the officer has been taken to Shock Trauma.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

En route to officer involved shooting in the Southern District. Prelim: Officer shot in hand, suspect in custody. Officer has non-life threatening injuries. More shortly. — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) November 30, 2017

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.

