Police-Involved Shooting In South Baltimore; Officer Shot In Hand

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police confirmed that a police officer has been shot in the hand in Cherry Hill Wednesday night.

Authorities confirmed the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Bridgeview Road.

The condition of the officer hasn’t been released at this time, but the officer has been taken to Shock Trauma.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.

