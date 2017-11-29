WATCH WJZ TODAY AT 11 A.M.: The Tribute to Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter

Trump Retweets Videos Critical Of Muslims

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is retweeting a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right British politician.

Trump sent the Twitter messages Wednesday morning. The videos were first posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

The descriptions read: “VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” and “VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

After Trump retweeted the videos, Fransen quickly responded on Twitter, saying: “DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
Trump has sought to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations.

